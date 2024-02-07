Listen Live
Usher to Bring ‘Past Present Future’ Tour to Charlotte

Published on February 7, 2024

Charlotte, North Carolina (WBTV/QC Life) – Usher, the eight-time Grammy award-winning global entertainment icon, is set to grace Charlotte with his ‘Past Present Future’ tour, spanning 24 cities.

Scheduled for October 22, 2024, the concert will take place at the Spectrum Center.

Embarking on a journey across the nation, Usher aims to commemorate his illustrious 30-year career through electrifying performances.

