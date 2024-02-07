Usher to Bring ‘Past Present Future’ Tour to Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina (WBTV/QC Life) – Usher, the eight-time Grammy award-winning global entertainment icon, is set to grace Charlotte with his ‘Past Present Future’ tour, spanning 24 cities.
Scheduled for October 22, 2024, the concert will take place at the Spectrum Center.
Embarking on a journey across the nation, Usher aims to commemorate his illustrious 30-year career through electrifying performances.
-
Enter To Win: Muni Long ‘Made For Me’ Valentine’s Day Flyaway
-
Things Get Scary & Steamy Between Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes In Tyler Perry’s Netflix Thriller ‘Mea Culpa’
-
Usher Strips Down For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men; Social Media Approves
-
High winds, heavy rain & possible tornadoes through Charlotte
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
Pete Davidson Regrets Comment Made To Aretha Franklin’s Family. Says He was Also High on Ketamine
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Holiday Guide: Easy Christmas Gifts for Adults