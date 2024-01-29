Listen Live
Food & Drink

Score Big with this Super Bowl Snack: Nacho Dip

Published on January 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Full frame image of unrecognisable person holding nacho, plate of loaded nachos covered in tomato salsa, melted mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, bell peppers, Jalapeno peppers, red chillies, split yellow-blue background, focus on foreground

Source: mtreasure / Getty

In anticipation of the upcoming Super Bowl showdown, spice up your game day with a mouthwatering recipe that will have your taste buds cheering. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or just in it for the snacks, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Recipe: Loaded Nacho Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 cup refried beans
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup sliced black olives
  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • Tortilla chips for dipping

Instructions:

  1. In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef. Drain excess fat and add taco seasoning according to package instructions.
  2. In a microwave-safe dish, layer refried beans, salsa, and the seasoned ground beef.
  3. Top with shredded cheddar cheese and microwave until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
  4. Sprinkle diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, and chopped green onions over the melted cheese.
  5. Finish with dollops of sour cream and serve immediately with tortilla chips for the ultimate game day dip.

This loaded nacho dip is a surefire way to elevate your Super Bowl party and keep the energy high throughout the game. So, gather your friends, don your team colors, and get ready to score big with this delicious touchdown-worthy treat!

RELATED TAGS

food recipe super bowl

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close