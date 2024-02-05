Get The Look: Victoria Monet’s Grammy’s French Roll Up-Do

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monet not only swooped up the Best New Artist award at the 2024 Grammys, but she also won in the best hair category.

The 34-year-old Atlanta native showed up to the Grammy’s, dripping in a bronze-colored custom Atelier Versace gown that complemented her glowing skin and dreamy hair. The “On My Mama” crooner looked sophisticated with soft glam makeup and a chic French Roll updo that gave vintage 90s vibes. Her hairstylist, Davontae Washington, achieved Monet’s sleek look using Wella Professionals products. Below is a step-by-step guide on how Washington worked Monet’s hairdo and hair color.

Victoria Monet’s 2024 Grammy’s Hairstyle and Hair color Breakdown

Hair Color:

To attain the ideal “Bronze Melt” color for Victoria Monet, Washington initiated the process with a root touch-up using Wella Professionals Koleston Perfect 4/0. He applied small, weaved sections with Wella Professionals Welloxon 30vol for highlights and utilized Koleston Perfect 5/71 with Welloxon 20vol for lowlights.

After carefully monitoring the foils for 30 minutes, Washington shampooed her hair with Wella Professionals ULTIMATE REPAIR Shampoo in the bowl to remove the lightener. He then toned it with Koleston Perfect 8/3 and Welloxon 10vol.

Hairstyle:

After Monet’s color was complete and after shampooing and conditioning, it was time to style. The first product Washington used was Wella Professionals ULTIMATE REPAIR Miracle Hair Rescue, which he applied to her damp hair and then dried it to ensure shine, strength, and smoothness for Victoria’s hair in just 90 seconds. Washington then spread the product with a brush for detangling. He followed up with blow-drying the songstress’ hair and curled it with a 2-inch barrel for texture.

He brushed the hair back using texture spray, creating an effortless French roll, and secured it with pins. Washington used gloss spray and hairspray to complete the style for a polished finish and to control flyaways.

Get The Look: Victoria Monet’s Grammy’s French Roll Up-Do was originally published on hellobeautiful.com