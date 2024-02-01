Eva Marcille Talks ‘All the Queens Men,’ Balancing Motherhood, and Staying Grounded

Eva Marcille recently sat down for an interview, sharing insights into her role as Madam in the hit series “All the Queens Men,” and the challenges of juggling a busy acting career with motherhood.

In “All the Queens Men,” Eva plays the character Madam, a fierce businesswoman running an exotic mail review nightclub. Reflecting on the show’s success, Eva expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. She emphasized that the series is not just a show but a representation of black culture, adapted from a black man’s book, acted by a predominantly black cast, and delivered to a black audience. Eva sees her role as a representation of strong black women, resonating with viewers who see themselves in her character.

“I always try to stay in a space of gratitude because when you are so abundantly blessed, and when you do find that favor on your life, God be so good.” -Eva

Discussing her personal life, Eva touched on the challenges of balancing her acting career with motherhood. As a mother of three, she highlighted the constant responsibilities of parenting, even while on set. Eva sees Madam as a reflection of the strength of black women who juggle multiple roles and responsibilities.

The interview delved into Eva’s spiritual grounding, with the actress emphasizing the importance of gratitude and recognizing God’s blessings. She shared her favorite scripture, “Do good and trust in God,” highlighting her commitment to staying true to her beliefs.

You can catch “All the Queens Men” on BET Plus every Thursday and connect with her on social media at @EvaMarcille.

