UNC Charlotte Faces False Active Shooter Threat

Published on February 1, 2024

US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Source: LOGAN CYRUS / Getty

 

UNC Charlotte’s campus faced a fabricated active shooter threat on Thursday, as disclosed by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Campus police prompted a building evacuation in response to the threat, though subsequent investigations revealed no substantiated evidence of an active shooter or any reported injuries.

All students and staff have been confirmed as safe. Law enforcement is advising the public to steer clear of the area.

Read the full story here.

