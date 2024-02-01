Black History Month is a time dedicated to celebrating the achievements, contributions, and rich cultural heritage of Black individuals and communities. In Charlotte, we take this opportunity to highlight and celebrate the diverse talents and accomplishments of the local Black community.
Celebrating those who have shattered stereotypes, pushed boundaries, and made history by becoming the best in their field, representing the Charlotte Metro.
All month, you will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite. From restaurants serving delicious cuisine to talented artists, exceptional athletes, and dedicated community organizations.
Check out our Best In Black Charlotte Polls BELOW!
Best In Black Charlotte: Vote your favorite! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert Smokes Weed Around Their Daughters
-
Enter To Win: Muni Long ‘Made For Me’ Valentine’s Day Flyaway
-
Things Get Scary & Steamy Between Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes In Tyler Perry’s Netflix Thriller ‘Mea Culpa’
-
Holiday Guide: Easy Christmas Gifts for Adults
-
50 Cent Faces a $1 Billion Lawsuit from “Real-Life Ghost”
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Tips for Maintaining your Mental Health During Winter