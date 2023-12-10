Spice Up Your Christmas Feast with Cranberry Glazed Roast Turkey

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This Christmas, bring a burst of flavor to your dinner table with a Cranberry Glazed Roast Turkey that promises to be the star of your festive feast. Elevate your holiday traditions with the perfect combination of succulent turkey, aromatic herbs, and a tangy cranberry glaze.

Ingredients:

12-pound whole turkey, thawed

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup whole cranberry sauce

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup honey

Zest of one orange

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 325°F (163°C). Pat the turkey dry with paper towels and season the cavity with salt and black pepper. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, chopped rosemary, thyme, and minced garlic. Mix well to create an herb-infused butter. Carefully lift the skin of the turkey and spread the herb-infused butter underneath, ensuring even coverage. Place the turkey in a roasting pan, breast side up. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine cranberry sauce, balsamic vinegar, honey, and orange zest. Simmer until the mixture thickens slightly. Brush the cranberry glaze over the entire surface of the turkey, ensuring a generous coating. Roast the turkey in the preheated oven, basting with the cranberry glaze every 30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C) in the thickest part of the thigh. Allow the turkey to rest for 20-30 minutes before carving. Serve the Cranberry Glazed Roast Turkey as the centerpiece of your Christmas dinner, delighting your guests with a perfect blend of savory and sweet flavors.

This festive twist on the classic roast turkey is sure to impress your family and friends, creating a memorable Christmas feast filled with warmth and culinary delight.