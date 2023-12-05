Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate to Warm Your Holiday Spirits

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Embrace the enchanting spirit of Christmas with a beverage that combines the classic flavors of peppermint and chocolate. Introducing the Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate—a delightful concoction that promises to infuse warmth and joy into your festive celebrations.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon instant coffee granules

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

Whipped cream, crushed candy canes, and chocolate shavings for garnish

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the whole milk, heavy cream, cocoa powder, and granulated sugar. Whisk continuously until the mixture is well blended and begins to simmer. Add the chocolate chips and instant coffee granules, stirring until the chocolate is completely melted and the coffee is dissolved. Once the mixture is smooth and velvety, stir in the peppermint extract, infusing the hot chocolate with a refreshing minty flavor. Continue to heat the hot chocolate until it reaches your desired temperature, being careful not to boil. Pour the peppermint mocha hot chocolate into mugs, leaving room for toppings. Top each mug with a generous dollop of whipped cream, and sprinkle crushed candy canes and chocolate shavings for an extra festive touch. Grab a cozy blanket, gather around the fireplace, and indulge in the velvety richness of this Peppermint Mocha Hot Chocolate, creating cherished memories with friends and family.

This delightful beverage is the perfect blend of comforting warmth and seasonal cheer, making it an ideal addition to your Christmas festivities.