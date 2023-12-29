105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The practice of yoga comes in a variety of forms and disciplines, from the Bikram and Ashtaga to the Kundalini. The health benefits of this ancient practice are enormous. If you’re having trouble with anxiety, arthritis, stress; and stiff joints, perhaps Yoga is for you. Coupled with healthy eating choices, yoga may also play a role in your efforts to lose weight. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Mrs. Tia Baker, co-founder of DB Global Consulting, Inc. and Yoga instructor.

How to incorporate Yoga into your 2024 fitness journey was originally published on praisecharlotte.com