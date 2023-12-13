Another RSMS cast member has earned the title of “doctor!” Rocky Turner, also known as Rock-T, received an honorary doctorate from Texas Seminary Christian University over the weekend. Although known for his “joke of the day” on the morning show, self-improvement is on thing he definitely takes seriously.
“I am a proven testimony that when you step aside and let God work within your life, Great Things happen. I THANK GOD everyday for giving me the opportunity to be a blessing to others. I ask Him to guide my steps, my thoughts, my actions and my words. Use me as his instrument, hide me behind his cross and allow me to do HIS WILL! I am truly grateful and will continue to do my part. We still got a lot of work to do. #NoExcusesGetItDone,” Rock-T wrote in an Instagram post.
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show now has two honorary recipients (due to their amazing contributions) on the show…Dr. Rocky Turner and Dr. Rickey Smiley!
Congrats Rock-T! Follow @RockTHolla and show your support!
Rock-T Earns Honorary Doctorate from Texas Seminary Christian University[LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
