Last Chance for These Cyber Monday Streaming Deals

As the Black Friday/Cyber Monday frenzy winds down, a variety of Cyber Monday deals are still up for grabs, but time is running out.
If you’ve been considering exploring a new streaming service, seize the opportunity to take advantage of this year’s Cyber Monday streaming deals, including the Hulu Disney Plus deal, Peacock, and more, as they come to a close today. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your streaming experience!
- Disney Plus: Bundle with Hulu for $2.99
- Hulu: $0.99 a month for 12 months
- FuboTV: Save $20 a month of first two months
- Paramount Plus: 67% discount on monthly plans
- Peacock: $1.99 a month for 12 months
- Philo: Now 50% off your first month
- Prime Video: Up to 75% off Channels
