LaMelo Ball Out Due to Ankle Sprain

The Hornets’ standout guard, LaMelo Ball, is anticipated to be sidelined for several weeks due to a right ankle sprain—a setback that Coach Steve Clifford finds “frustrating.”
This unfortunate development follows Sunday’s game, where Charlotte fielded its projected starting lineup for the first time during Clifford’s coaching tenure.
Ball sustained the injury in the early stages of the second quarter in the team’s loss to the Orlando Magic. The incident occurred when he landed forcefully on his ankle during a drive into the paint, leading to an extended period on the court and requiring assistance to leave the playing area.
