Black Friday Deals to Look Out For

Going Black Friday shopping? Be sure to look out for these deals.
Tech Deals
- Amazon: Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones for $100 (save $100)
- QVC: Bose Solo Series II Bluetooth Soundbar for $130 using code HOLIDAY20 (save $70)
- Walmart: Vizio 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $248 (save $71)
- Best Buy: Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV for $580 (save $170)
- Dell: Inspiron 15 Intel i7 Laptop for $550 (save $150)
- Amazon: Macbook Air with M1 processor for $750 (save $250)
- Walmart: Xbox Series X Diablo Bundle for $439 (save $121)
- Target: Xbox Series S Starter Bundle for $240, store pick-up only (save $60)
- Amazon: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $60 (save $40)
- QVC: Fitbit Charge 6 Health and Activity Tracker for $80 with code HOLDAY20 (save $80)
- JBL: JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker for $90 (save $40)
TVs Deals
- Best Buy: LG 48-inch OLED TV for $550 (save $750)
- Best Buy: TCL 55″ 4K QLED Smart TV for $300 (save $150)
- Best Buy: LG 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $400 (save $200)
- Walmart: Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV for $268 (save $30)
- Amazon: Amazon 55-inch 4K Fire TV for $340 (save $180)
Apple Devices
- Amazon: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm for $179 (save $60)
- Amazon: Apple Watch 9 41mm for $329 (save $70)
- Amazon: Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $740 (save $60)
- Amazon: iPad (10th Gen) for $349 (save $100)
- Amazon: iPad Air (5th Gen) for $500 (save $99)
- Amazon: AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $450 (save $100)
Black Friday Small Appliance Deals
- Best Buy: KitchenAid 5.5-quart Stand Mixer for $250 (save $200)
- Keurig: Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker for $50 (save $50)
- Walmart: Mainstays 2.2-quart Air Fryer for $25 (save $5)
- Kohl’s: Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven for $230 with codes GET20 and GET10 plus $60 in Kohl’s Cash (save $230)
- Amazon: Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart Pressure Cooker for $80 (save $70)
- Walmart: Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer for $69 (save $20)
- Amazon: KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer for $45 (save $15)
Home Goods and Vacuums
- Amazon: Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier for Extra Large Rooms for $150 (save $120)
- Amazon: T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set for $69 (save $20)
- Amazon: Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set for $75 (save $57)
- Home Depot: Gorilla Ladders 3-Step Ladder for $20 (save $15)
- Kohl’s: 20oz Yankee Candles for $12 with code GET20 (save $15)
- Samsonite: Samsonite Two-Piece Luggage Set for $150 (save $100)
Vacuums
- Dyson: Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum for $280 (save $240)
- Dyson: Dyson V11 Extra for $350 (save $250)
- Amazon: Hoover WindTunnel Cord Rewind Pro Vacuum for $90 (save $50)
- Amazon: Eufy by Anker G40 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop for $180 (save $120)
- Kohl’s: Bissell CleanView Upright Vacuum for $90 plus $15 in Kohl’s cash (save $110)
Toys and Games
- Walmart: Up to 40% off video games (save up to $61)
- Lego: Up to 30% off Lego sets (save up to $100)
- Amazon: Up to 40% off Magic: The Gathering Trading Card Games (save up to $22)
- Amazon: Up to 55% off Barbie Dolls and Accessories (save up to $10)
- Amazon: Barbie Dream House 2023 for $139 (save 61)
