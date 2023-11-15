Listen Live
Thanksgiving Bliss: Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole

Published on November 15, 2023

Homemade Sweet potato casserole

Get ready to elevate your Thanksgiving feast with a divine twist on a classic side dish – Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole. This delightful creation combines the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with the rich flavor of maple syrup, topped off with a heavenly layer of toasted marshmallows. It’s the perfect harmony of flavors to make your holiday celebration truly unforgettable.

Ingredients:

For the Sweet Potato Base:

  • 4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Marshmallow Topping:

  • 2 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
  2. Cook the Sweet Potatoes: In a large pot of boiling water, cook the diced sweet potatoes until they are fork-tender. Drain and let them cool slightly.

  3. Mash and Mix: In a large bowl, mash the cooked sweet potatoes. Add melted butter, maple syrup, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, beaten eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined.
  4. Create the Casserole: Transfer the sweet potato mixture to a greased baking dish, spreading it evenly.
  5. Maple Glaze Magic: Drizzle a little extra maple syrup over the sweet potato mixture, ensuring a delightful maple flavor in every bite.
  6. Toasted Marshmallow Topping: Sprinkle mini marshmallows evenly over the sweet potato mixture, covering it entirely.
  7. Bake to Perfection: Place the casserole in the preheated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the marshmallows turn golden brown and the sweet potato base is heated through.
  8. Serve and Enjoy: Allow the Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole to cool for a few minutes before serving. Each spoonful promises a heavenly combination of creamy sweet potatoes, rich maple glaze, and gooey toasted marshmallows.

This Thanksgiving, bring warmth and sweetness to your table with this mouthwatering casserole.

