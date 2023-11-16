Thanksgiving Recipe: Herb-Roasted Squash with Pecan Parmesan Crust

This Thanksgiving, elevate your side dish game with a show-stopping recipe that brings together the rich flavors of butternut squash, aromatic herbs, and the nutty crunch of pecan Parmesan crust. This Herb-Roasted Butternut Squash is a delightful twist that will have your guests asking for seconds.
Ingredients:
- 1 large butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Pecan Parmesan Crust:
- 1 cup pecans, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
Instructions:
- Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Prepare Butternut Squash: In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash cubes with olive oil, fresh thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper until evenly coated.
- Roast the Squash: Spread the seasoned butternut squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden and the squash is fork-tender.
- Prepare Pecan Parmesan Crust: In a separate bowl, mix together the chopped pecans, grated Parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, dried oregano, dried basil, salt, and pepper. Stir in the melted butter until the mixture becomes a crumbly crust.
- Apply the Crust: Once the butternut squash is roasted, evenly sprinkle the pecan Parmesan crust over the top, covering the cubes.
- Bake Again: Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and crispy.
- Serve Warm: Transfer the Herb-Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecan Parmesan Crust to a serving dish and revel in the delightful medley of flavors and textures.
This Thanksgiving, let your culinary creativity shine with this savory and unique side dish.
-
Ashanti & Nelly expecting first child together, reports
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Who Dropped Ya?: All The Companies That Have Cut Ties With Diddy Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, So Far
-
Diddy Releases Statement After Being Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “Fat” Zion Williamson, Amid Report He Refuses To Get In Shape, Social Media Piles On
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Co-Signs Cassie’s Allegations, Says She Wasn’t The Only One
-
Tiffany Haddish Prepared To Get Help After Latest DUI Arrest: “This Will Never Happen Again”