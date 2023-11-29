Use These 5 Tips to Protect Your Car From the Cold Weather

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of year!

You walk outside and it’s freezing! Imagine how your car feels.

Use these tips to protect your car from the effects of the cold weather.

Regular Car Washes: Shield your vehicle from the harsh effects of rain, snow, and road salt by washing it regularly during the winter months. CarMax suggests opting for automatic car washes to efficiently remove grime, or you can take matters into your own hands. Cabin Air Filter Check: Enhance your car’s performance in winter by regularly changing the cabin air filter. A dirty filter can compromise your HVAC system’s efficiency, slow down window defogging, and even create unpleasant odors inside the car, according to CarMax. Monitor Tire Pressure: Cold weather causes the air in your tires to contract, leading to low tire pressure. This not only affects fuel economy but also makes your vehicle more challenging to handle and increases the risk of blowouts, especially at high speeds. Battery Health Check: Cold temperatures can put additional strain on car batteries. If you notice corroded connections or experience electrical issues, it might be time to replace the battery, as suggested by CarMax. Antifreeze Maintenance: Keep your engine safe from freezing temperatures by topping off your antifreeze. CarMax advises using a mixture of one part water and one part undiluted antifreeze to ensure optimal protection.

By incorporating these proactive measures into your winter vehicle maintenance routine, you can safeguard your car from the detrimental effects of cold weather and ensure a smoother, more reliable driving experience.

