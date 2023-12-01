Listen Live
Mayor of Gastonia passed away

Published on December 1, 2023

Source: City of Gastonia / Radio One

The mayor of Gastonia passed away the city government announced on Facebook.

Mayor of Gastonia, Walker Reid, III, passed away on Thursday, according to the city. There was no stated cause of death.

Since 2017, Reid has been the mayor of Gastonia. Richard Franks defeated him in the election held in November 2023.

Before taking office as mayor, Reid spent 22 years as a city council member and as mayor pro tem. Reid also taught fire service at Gaston College and served as the Mecklenburg County Assistant Fire Marshal for a while.

A native of Gastonia, he graduated from Hunter Huss High School and studied Fire Science Technology at Gaston College.

