Almost 10 months ago, Frank Reich was introduced as Head Coach of the Carolina Panthers. Fast-forward to late November and Frank Reich is fired after a 1-10 start in Carolina. To break down the firing of Frank Reich and what happens next with Kyle Bailey is Joe Person of The Athletic.

When it comes to the firing of Frank, Joe thinks that a large part of the decision was likely due to the fact of how bad the offense looked with an offensive-minded HC. Another question now has to go to whether or not Owner David Tepper can let the football people make the decisions according to Joe.

Joe would later on go to look at what he is expecting for the rest of the year, and how hot the seat is for GM Scott Fitterer.

Joe Person Breaks Down What’s Next For The Panthers was originally published on wfnz.com