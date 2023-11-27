105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

After the Panthers 17-10 loss to the Titans in Nashville, David Tepper decided to fire HC Frank Reich 11 games into his first season. Steve Smith joined Kyle Bailey to give his thoughts on the firing, and where we go next.

Steve started by saying that no matter what Frank Reich is still a good CEO HC, it just didn’t work out as shown on each Sunday, and he thinks Tepper believes if Reich were to stay, things were only going to get worse. Another role that might have played a factor in the release was the fact that Reich gave up the play-calling to Thomas Brown only to take back the play-calling a month later to bad results.

The conversation with Agent 89 also entailed whether or not this job will be desirable with David Tepper, and if this will hurt Bryce Young’s development.

Steve Smith Sr. Weighs In On Frank Reich’s Firing was originally published on wfnz.com