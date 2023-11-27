The Carolina Panthers have fired Frank Reich from the Head Coach position, the organization announced Monday morning.
A 1-10 record and an offense ranked in the bottom four of many offensive categories led to Reich’s dismissal, as owner David Tepper made the announcement on social media Monday.
His tenure goes down as the fourth shortest tenure in NFL coaching history, with only Bill Belichick’s Jets tenure (0 games), George Allen’s LA Rams stay (two games), and the half season Pete McCulley (10 games) spent with the 49ers being shorter.
This story will be updated, and stick with Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ for more updates on this breaking story as it develops.
Carolina Panthers Fire Frank Reich After 1-10 Start was originally published on wfnz.com
