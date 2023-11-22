Coping with Holiday Blues and Seasonal Depression with Dr. Alduan Tartt [LISTEN]

While the holidays are a time to rejoice, they are also a time that many people experience heightened sadness. Seasonal depression, also known as Holiday Blues, is more common than one may think. Faith-based psychologist Dr. Alduan Tartt joins the show to help listeners and the RSMS fam cope during the holiday months.

National Alliance on Mental Health reported that a studies show holidays contribute to feeling sad dissatisfied; 68% of people feel financially strained, 66% experience loneliness, 63% feel too much pressure, and 57% feel the burden of unrealistic expectations.

If you are unsure if you are experiencing seasonal depression, a few signs to be aware of include lack of sleep or too much sleep, irritability, and anxiousness.

Dr. Tartt gives tips for coping with your feelings through the holiday season:

Work through the trauma, not away from it. Don’t try to ignore depressing or anxious feelings…acknowledge them.

Determine whether you are a person who needs solitude or fellowship to feel better.

Create new traditions to look forward to and to honor lost loved ones.

To learn more on dealing with grief and heartbreak, seasonal depression, and sad feelings during the holidays, listen to the full Rickey Smiley Morning Show interview with Dr. Alduan Tartt!

