Congrats are in order for our very own Black Tony! He called off of work this morning after revealing that he has just become a brand new father. We could have planned a celebration had the pregnancy not been only three weeks long.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Black Tony Has Arrived! Except It’s President’s Day, So Nobody Is Here [WATCH]
Little Black Tony Has Arrived…After Just Three Weeks? [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Will Smith Allegedly Got Busy With Duane Martin, According To Former Assistant
-
Keke Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson Of Abuse & Files For Sole Custody Of Their Son
-
Cassie Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs Of Rape, Years Of Abuse In Lawsuit
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
The DL Hughley Show
-
Fans React To Jeezy & Nia Long’s One-On-One Conversation Discussing Love, Forgiveness & Public Breakups
-
Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities