Cactus Plant Flea Market Serves As This Year’s ComplexCon Artistic Director With A Fresh Approach To Art Programming

ComplexCon returns next weekend with a fresh approach to art programming. The arts and culture festival announced that Cactus Plant Flea Market will serve as this year’s artistic director. Read more details about this year’s festival experience inside.

The arts and culture festival celebrates its seventh annual return to the Long Beach Convention Center November 18th and 19th, this time with a reinvigorated approach to art. The comprehensive, expertly-curated festival takes a holistic approach to discussions about style, entertainment, and brands that would not be complete without art. With a refreshed dedication to inclusivity, ComplexCon presents an immersive and unforgettable weekend of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more.

This year’s festival boasts Cactus Plant Flea Market at the helm as its Artistic Director. The globally renowned artist and their namesake brand has become one of the most notable influences in culture, art, fashion and lifestyle today. They are uniquely primed to lead the discussion of culture, with special attention to the art programming and overall aesthetic of ComplexCon.

In conjunction with this exciting and innovative announcement, the festival will feature a new wave of artists, tastemakers, and creatives, who come together to round out the dialogue about arts and culture, ensuring fresh and innovative pieces at every turn.

Last year’s event was decked out with a garden growing throughout, and this year ComplexCon keeps the flora theme going. Muralist, artist, and designer Chris Pyrate returns for a third year, releasing a limited run of the next “Gardener” low sneaker colorway, not to mention the upcoming apparel collection available for purchase, and an activation that allows visitors to “pick their own flowers.”

There will be several other surprises, including an immersive collaboration between Leen and the Keith Haring Foundation. Kirk Catlin, a ComplexCon fan-favorite, returns with his distinct flash tattoos, boasting exclusive designs for the ComplexCon audience. Superchief Gallery will be presenting a booth installation from their exhibition earlier this year called GARBAGE FUTURISM POST-WASTE, including an exclusive limited T-shirt collab with BAER, and other artist collaboration t-shirts dropping throughout the course of the weekend.

Read more about what you can expect at the 2023 ComplexCon Arts & Culture festival on their website. Be sure to secure your tickets for another unforgettable weekend of arts, culture, sneakers, food, music and more.

