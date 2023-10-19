Your Guide for Preparing for Homecoming

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As the excitement of college homecoming approaches, it’s time to prepare for a weekend of spirited festivities, reconnecting with friends, and reliving cherished memories!

To make the most of this special occasion, here are some essential tips to ensure a memorable and enjoyable college homecoming experience:

1. Check the Schedule:

Stay in the loop by checking the official homecoming schedule. Be aware of key events, including football games, parades, alumni gatherings, and concerts. Planning ahead allows you to prioritize your must-attend activities.

2. Reconnect with Friends:

Reach out to friends and classmates in advance. Coordinate plans for meet-ups, tailgates, or group activities.

3. Pack College Spirit Gear:

Show off your school pride by packing your favorite college spirit gear.

4. Coordinate Accommodations:

Ensure a stress-free weekend by coordinating accommodations early. Whether staying on campus, at a local hotel, or with friends, secure your lodging to avoid last-minute hassles.

5. Capture the Moments:

Pack a camera or ensure your phone is ready to capture the moments.

6. Tailgate Essentials:

If tailgating is on your agenda, come prepared. Bring portable chairs, a cooler with refreshments, and don’t forget the school-themed decorations.

7. Dress for the Occasion:

Plan your outfits in advance, considering both comfort and style. Whether it’s dressing up for game day or showcasing your school colors, a thoughtful wardrobe adds to the festive atmosphere.

8. Embrace Alumni Activities:

Take advantage of alumni-specific events and activities. Network with fellow graduates, attend alumni gatherings and participate in events that celebrate the shared history and accomplishments of your alma mater.

9. Plan for the Weather:

Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly.

10. Stay Flexible and Open-Minded: