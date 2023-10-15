NC College Application Week Participating Schools

Numerous North Carolina schools are offering a limited-time waiver on application fees from Oct. 16-20, exclusively through CFNC.org’s Application Hub. Take advantage of this opportunity to save on application costs and streamline your college application process. Additionally, some institutions may extend special fee waivers through ACT, SAT, or NACAC.

For more details, visit CFNC.org/C2C. Participating schools include:

Barton College

Belmont Abbey College

Bennett College

Brevard College

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences*

Campbell University

Catawba College

Chowan University

Davidson College*

East Carolina University

Elon University*

Fayetteville State University

Gardner-Webb University

Greensboro College

Guilford College

Johnson and Wales University – Charlotte

Johnson C. Smith University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir-Rhyne University

Livingstone College

Louisburg College

Mars Hill University

*Application fee waivers may be applicable only to specific applicants (e.g., NC residents). Confirm with the respective institution for more information.

Meredith College

Methodist University

Montreat College

North Carolina A&T State University*

North Carolina Central University*

North Carolina Wesleyan University

Pfeiffer University

Queens University of Charlotte

Saint Augustine’s University

Salem College

Shaw University*

St. Andrews University

UNC Asheville

UNC Pembroke

UNC School of the Arts*

University of Mount Olive

Warren Wilson College

Western Carolina University

William Peace University

Wingate University

Winston-Salem State University*

Additionally, all 58 community colleges are part of this initiative. Don’t miss this chance to apply to your preferred institutions without the added financial burden of application fees.