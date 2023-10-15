NC College Application Week Participating Schools

Numerous North Carolina schools are offering a limited-time waiver on application fees from Oct. 16-20, exclusively through CFNC.org’s Application Hub. Take advantage of this opportunity to save on application costs and streamline your college application process. Additionally, some institutions may extend special fee waivers through ACT, SAT, or NACAC.
For more details, visit CFNC.org/C2C. Participating schools include:
- Barton College
- Belmont Abbey College
- Bennett College
- Brevard College
- Cabarrus College of Health Sciences*
- Campbell University
- Catawba College
- Chowan University
- Davidson College*
- East Carolina University
- Elon University*
- Fayetteville State University
- Gardner-Webb University
- Greensboro College
- Guilford College
- Johnson and Wales University – Charlotte
- Johnson C. Smith University
- Lees-McRae College
- Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Livingstone College
- Louisburg College
- Mars Hill University
*Application fee waivers may be applicable only to specific applicants (e.g., NC residents). Confirm with the respective institution for more information.
- Meredith College
- Methodist University
- Montreat College
- North Carolina A&T State University*
- North Carolina Central University*
- North Carolina Wesleyan University
- Pfeiffer University
- Queens University of Charlotte
- Saint Augustine’s University
- Salem College
- Shaw University*
- St. Andrews University
- UNC Asheville
- UNC Pembroke
- UNC School of the Arts*
- University of Mount Olive
- Warren Wilson College
- Western Carolina University
- William Peace University
- Wingate University
- Winston-Salem State University*
Additionally, all 58 community colleges are part of this initiative. Don’t miss this chance to apply to your preferred institutions without the added financial burden of application fees.
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Jussie Smollett In Rehab Following “Extremely Difficult Past Few Years,” Rep Says
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023