Going to the Fair? Here’s How to Get Free Parking

Navigating parking at the NC State Fair can be challenging, but fret not—here are some savvy tips to make the process a breeze. Opting for free parking in designated lots is a smart move, though it does come with a minor trade-off. While your vehicle won’t be conveniently stationed right outside the entrance gate, a bit of foot travel or a shuttle bus ride will swiftly get you to the fairgrounds. Planning ahead is the key to both saving money and avoiding the hassle.

It’s crucial to be aware of the ongoing heavy road construction encircling the fairgrounds, particularly on Hillsborough Street and Blue Ridge Road. Steering clear of these areas can significantly streamline your journey. To make your fair experience smoother, here’s an overview of free parking options and shuttle services available this year.

Several parking lots offer complimentary parking, complete with shuttle services for convenient transportation to the fairgrounds, eliminating the need for extensive walks. Here’s a rundown of the free parking lots:

Dogwood Lot Cardinal Lot Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena Handicap Lot (located on State Fair property)

It’s important to note that exceptions may apply if events are scheduled at Carter-Finley Stadium (no NC State home football games are scheduled) or PNC Arena (concerts are slated for Oct. 13, 14 & 18). Stay informed, plan accordingly, and make the most of your visit to the NC State Fair without the parking woes.