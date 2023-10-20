Listen Live
Last-Minute Costume Ideas You Can Make From Home

Published on October 20, 2023

Uh oh! Costume party soon and you don’t have one yet? In the spirit of creativity and thriftiness, here are some do-it-yourself (DIY) costume ideas that can be easily done at home:

1. Classic Ghost: Embrace the timeless simplicity of a classic ghost costume. Grab an old white sheet, cut out eye holes, and voila – a spooky and budget-friendly ensemble is ready to haunt the neighborhood.

2. Mummy Makeover: Transform into an ancient mummy using strips of gauze or torn white bed sheets. Wrap them around your clothing, leaving strategic openings for comfort. Add a touch of face paint for an eerie effect.

3. Superhero in a Flash: Channel your inner superhero with a DIY cape and mask. Raid your closet for a solid-colored T-shirt and matching leggings. Cut a cape from an old bedsheet, and fashion a mask from construction paper or felt.

4. Creative Cat or Bat: For a quick and easy animal-inspired costume, create cat ears using a headband and felt. Pair it with an all-black outfit for a feline look. Alternatively, cut bat wings from black cardboard and attach them to a dark-colored outfit for a batty transformation.

5. Bubble Bath Bubbles: Turn heads with a quirky bubble bath costume. Attach inflated white balloons to a plain white outfit, add a shower cap, and carry a rubber duck for a playful and bubbly ensemble.

6. DIY Robot: Transform into a futuristic robot using cardboard boxes, aluminum foil, and silver spray paint. Cut out shapes for buttons and dials, attach them to the boxes, and add metallic face paint or a silver mask for the full effect.

