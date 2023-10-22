A Football Sunday Snacks All Fans Will Love

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Elevate your Football Sunday experience with a game-changing snack that’s sure to satisfy every fan’s craving. Whether you’re cheering for your favorite team or simply enjoying the game-day atmosphere, this delicious and easy-to-make snack is a surefire way to score big with your taste buds.

Introducing the “Kickoff Queso Dip,” a savory and cheesy delight that will have your fellow football enthusiasts coming back for more. Here’s how to whip up this crowd-pleasing snack in just a few simple steps:

Kickoff Queso Dip Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef or sausage

1 small onion, finely diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

1 package (16 ounces) Velveeta cheese, cubed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional toppings: diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, and cilantro

Instructions: