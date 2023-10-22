Listen Live
Food & Drink

A Football Sunday Snacks All Fans Will Love

Published on October 22, 2023

Warm Homemade Cheesy Queso Dip

Source: bhofack2 / Getty

Elevate your Football Sunday experience with a game-changing snack that’s sure to satisfy every fan’s craving. Whether you’re cheering for your favorite team or simply enjoying the game-day atmosphere, this delicious and easy-to-make snack is a surefire way to score big with your taste buds.

Introducing the “Kickoff Queso Dip,” a savory and cheesy delight that will have your fellow football enthusiasts coming back for more. Here’s how to whip up this crowd-pleasing snack in just a few simple steps:

Kickoff Queso Dip Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef or sausage
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained
  • 1 package (16 ounces) Velveeta cheese, cubed
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Optional toppings: diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, and cilantro

Instructions:

  1. In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef or sausage until fully cooked. Drain any excess grease.
  2. Add the diced onion and bell pepper to the skillet and sauté until softened.

  3. Reduce the heat to low and add the cubed Velveeta cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes with green chilies, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir continuously until the cheeses are fully melted and the mixture is smooth.
  4. Once the dip is thoroughly combined and heated through, transfer it to a serving dish.
  5. Garnish with your choice of toppings, such as diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, and cilantro.
  6. Serve the Kickoff Queso Dip alongside tortilla chips, pretzels, or veggie sticks for the ultimate game-day snacking experience.

