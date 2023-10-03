Listen Live
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Getting Involved

Published on October 3, 2023

STL Breast Cancer Survivor Makeovers

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, fostering support, and promoting education about breast cancer. Here are some meaningful ways to contribute during Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

  1. Donate to Reputable Organizations: Support breast cancer research, awareness campaigns, and patient assistance programs by donating to well-established organizations.
  2. Participate in Fundraising Events: Many organizations host fundraising events, including walks, runs, and virtual challenges, to raise funds for breast cancer initiatives.

  3. Spread Awareness on Social Media: Utilize your social media platforms to share informative content, personal stories, and resources related to breast cancer.
  4. Educate Yourself and Others: Stay informed about breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment options.
  5. Support Breast Cancer Survivors: Reach out to breast cancer survivors in your community or network.
  6. Arrange Educational Workshops: Collaborate with local healthcare professionals to organize workshops.
  7. Volunteer Your Time: Offer your time and skills to local breast cancer organizations.
  8. Advocate for Policy Change: Get involved in breast cancer advocacy by supporting policies that enhance access to screenings, treatment options, and support services.

