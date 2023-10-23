Carowinds Returns to Season Schedule

Carowinds, the state’s largest theme park situated on the North and South Carolina border, has announced its decision to return to a traditional seasonal schedule starting in 2024.
This move comes after the park experimented with a year-round schedule for the first time in 2023.
Carowinds, owned by Cedar Fair, disclosed that it will resume its seasonal operations, with the opening set for March 9, 2024.
The decision to transition away from a year-round calendar was made by Cedar Fair.
Parkgoers should look forward to the change.
