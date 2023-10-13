Listen Live
Parenting: Halloween Movies The Family Will Love

Published on October 13, 2023

Mother and son watching scary movie on TV at home

Source: stockphotodirectors / Getty

As the spooky season descends upon us, gather the family for a bewitching movie night with these delightful Halloween films suitable for all ages. From friendly ghosts to mischievous monsters, these movies promise a perfect blend of scares and laughs:

  1. “Hocus Pocus” (1993): With a mix of humor and magic, it’s a must-watch for the whole family.
  2. “Casper” (1995): Join the friendly ghost Casper in this heartwarming tale that explores themes of friendship and acceptance.
  3. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
  4. “Monster House” (2006): In this animated adventure, three kids uncover the sinister secrets of a spooky house in their neighborhood.
  5. “Coraline” (2009)
  6. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966): A timeless classic.
  7. “Coco” (2017): “Coco” explores themes of family, tradition, and the celebration of Dia de los Muertos.
  8. “Hotel Transylvania” (2012): Join Dracula and an ensemble of classic monsters.
  9. “The Addams Family” (1991)

