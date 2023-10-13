Parenting: Halloween Movies The Family Will Love

As the spooky season descends upon us, gather the family for a bewitching movie night with these delightful Halloween films suitable for all ages. From friendly ghosts to mischievous monsters, these movies promise a perfect blend of scares and laughs:
- “Hocus Pocus” (1993): With a mix of humor and magic, it’s a must-watch for the whole family.
- “Casper” (1995): Join the friendly ghost Casper in this heartwarming tale that explores themes of friendship and acceptance.
- “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
- “Monster House” (2006): In this animated adventure, three kids uncover the sinister secrets of a spooky house in their neighborhood.
- “Coraline” (2009)
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966): A timeless classic.
- “Coco” (2017): “Coco” explores themes of family, tradition, and the celebration of Dia de los Muertos.
- “Hotel Transylvania” (2012): Join Dracula and an ensemble of classic monsters.
- “The Addams Family” (1991)
-
