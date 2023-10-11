Money-Saving Tips For The State Fair

With the excitement of the state fair in full swing, fairgoers are seeking ways to make the most of the experience without breaking the bank. Here are some savvy tips to save money while still enjoying all the festivities:
- Advance Tickets: Many state fairs offer discounted admission prices for those who purchase tickets in advance. Check the fair’s website or local vendors for early-bird deals and special promotions.
- Family and Group Discounts: Explore group discounts or family packages if attending the fair with friends or loved ones. Some fairs provide reduced rates for larger groups, offering significant savings.
- Special Days and Promotions: State fairs often have designated discount days or promotional events. Be on the lookout for days with reduced admission fees, discounted ride tickets, or special deals on food and beverages.
- Ride Wristband Deals: If rides are a must, investigate wristband deals that offer unlimited rides for a set price. This can be a cost-effective option for thrill-seekers looking to enjoy multiple attractions.
- Coupon Books and Vouchers: Look for coupon books or voucher programs that offer discounts on various fair attractions, rides, or concessions.
- Plan Your Route: Strategically plan your route through the fairgrounds to avoid unnecessary spending.
- Bring Cash: Some vendors may offer discounts for cash transactions.
