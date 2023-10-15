Try This Delicious Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe

This recipe captures the essence of fall, combining the comforting aroma of cinnamon with the sweetness of fresh apples. Get ready to fill your home with the irresistible scent of fall baking.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.
- In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the Greek yogurt. Begin and end with the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.
- Gently fold in the chopped apples until evenly distributed throughout the batter.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 15 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Jussie Smollett In Rehab Following “Extremely Difficult Past Few Years,” Rep Says
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add your Black-Owned Business to the List
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023