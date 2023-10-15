Try This Delicious Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This recipe captures the essence of fall, combining the comforting aroma of cinnamon with the sweetness of fresh apples. Get ready to fill your home with the irresistible scent of fall baking.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)

Instructions: