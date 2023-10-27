Parenting: Check Out These Halloween Safety Tips

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As Halloween approaches, parents are gearing up to accompany their little goblins and princesses on a night of spooky fun. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, here are some essential Halloween safety tips:

Well-Lit Costumes and Accessories: Incorporate reflective tape or stickers into costumes and accessories to enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Consider carrying glow sticks or flashlights to make your group easily noticeable. Choose Safe Costume Fabrics: Opt for flame-resistant materials for costumes to minimize fire hazards, especially when near lit pumpkins or candles. Comfortable Footwear: Ensure that children wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes to prevent trips and falls while navigating dark streets and uneven sidewalks. Plan a Well-Lit Route: Familiarize yourself with the trick-or-treating route beforehand, sticking to well-lit streets and avoiding unfamiliar or poorly lit areas. Supervision is Key: Accompany young children during their Halloween adventure, and establish a pre-determined meeting point in case anyone gets separated. Ensure older kids go in groups and set a curfew for their return. Inspect Treats: Prior to indulging in Halloween treats, inspect all candies and snacks to ensure they are in sealed packaging and free from tampering. Food Allergy Awareness: If your child has food allergies, be vigilant about reading ingredient labels and consider participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project by offering non-food treats for trick-or-treaters. Traffic Safety: Reinforce pedestrian safety rules, reminding children to look both ways before crossing streets. Use crosswalks whenever possible, and avoid darting between parked cars.

Have a fun and safe night!