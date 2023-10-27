Listen Live
Family & Parenting

Parenting: Check Out These Halloween Safety Tips

Published on October 27, 2023

As Halloween approaches, parents are gearing up to accompany their little goblins and princesses on a night of spooky fun. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, here are some essential Halloween safety tips:

  1. Well-Lit Costumes and Accessories: Incorporate reflective tape or stickers into costumes and accessories to enhance visibility in low-light conditions. Consider carrying glow sticks or flashlights to make your group easily noticeable.

  2. Choose Safe Costume Fabrics: Opt for flame-resistant materials for costumes to minimize fire hazards, especially when near lit pumpkins or candles.
  3. Comfortable Footwear: Ensure that children wear comfortable, well-fitting shoes to prevent trips and falls while navigating dark streets and uneven sidewalks.
  4. Plan a Well-Lit Route: Familiarize yourself with the trick-or-treating route beforehand, sticking to well-lit streets and avoiding unfamiliar or poorly lit areas.
  5. Supervision is Key: Accompany young children during their Halloween adventure, and establish a pre-determined meeting point in case anyone gets separated. Ensure older kids go in groups and set a curfew for their return.
  6. Inspect Treats: Prior to indulging in Halloween treats, inspect all candies and snacks to ensure they are in sealed packaging and free from tampering.
  7. Food Allergy Awareness: If your child has food allergies, be vigilant about reading ingredient labels and consider participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project by offering non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.
  8. Traffic Safety: Reinforce pedestrian safety rules, reminding children to look both ways before crossing streets. Use crosswalks whenever possible, and avoid darting between parked cars.

Have a fun and safe night!

