Cozy Up to Fall with a Hearty Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

Embrace the autumn chill with a soul-warming recipe that captures the essence of the season: Homemade Butternut Squash Soup.
As temperatures drop and leaves rustle underfoot, this comforting soup promises to be a delightful addition to your fall menu. To create this savory masterpiece, gather the following ingredients:
- 1 medium-sized butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Optional garnish: a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
- In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, sautéing until softened and fragrant.
- Add the diced butternut squash, carrots, and apples to the pot. Cook for 5-7 minutes, allowing the vegetables and fruit to slightly caramelize.
- Pour in the vegetable broth, and season the mixture with ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Bring the soup to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 20-25 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
- Once the ingredients are tender, use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. Alternatively, transfer the soup to a blender in batches, blending until velvety.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Ladle the soup into bowls and, if desired, garnish each serving with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.
