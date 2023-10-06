Cozy Up to Fall with a Hearty Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Embrace the autumn chill with a soul-warming recipe that captures the essence of the season: Homemade Butternut Squash Soup.

As temperatures drop and leaves rustle underfoot, this comforting soup promises to be a delightful addition to your fall menu. To create this savory masterpiece, gather the following ingredients:

1 medium-sized butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

Optional garnish: a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley

Instructions: