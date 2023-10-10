Like Pumpkin Spice? Try This Pumpkin Spice Muffin

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As fall blankets the country in hues of amber and crimson, culinary enthusiasts are invited to savor the season with a delightful homemade treat: Pumpkin Spice Muffins.

This simple yet scrumptious recipe captures the essence of autumn in every bite. To whip up a batch of these seasonal delights, gather the following ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions: