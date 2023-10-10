Like Pumpkin Spice? Try This Pumpkin Spice Muffin

As fall blankets the country in hues of amber and crimson, culinary enthusiasts are invited to savor the season with a delightful homemade treat: Pumpkin Spice Muffins.
This simple yet scrumptious recipe captures the essence of autumn in every bite. To whip up a batch of these seasonal delights, gather the following ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
- In another bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, sugar, melted butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about two-thirds full.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
New Edition Announce Las Vegas Residency in 2024
-
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH]
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai