Like Pumpkin Spice? Try This Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Published on October 10, 2023

Pumpkin

Source: imenachi / Getty

As fall blankets the country in hues of amber and crimson, culinary enthusiasts are invited to savor the season with a delightful homemade treat: Pumpkin Spice Muffins.

This simple yet scrumptious recipe captures the essence of autumn in every bite. To whip up a batch of these seasonal delights, gather the following ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
  3. In another bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, sugar, melted butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined.
  4. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
  5. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about two-thirds full.
  6. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

  7. Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

