Airbnb To Use AI Technology To Stop Halloween Parties

With Halloween festivities on the horizon, Airbnb is taking proactive steps to ensure a seamless experience for hosts and guests alike by introducing an AI-driven anti-party system.
The home rental giant is set to stop the potential parties during the holiday weekend, starting with restricting one-night and two-night reservations.
Naba Banerjee, the Head of Trust and Safety at Airbnb, emphasized the benefits of this initiative for Airbnb property owners.
“To do this the system looks at many factors – hundreds in fact – that may indicate risk and try and stop those booking attempts. Some of the factors for example are the length of the trip, the distance to the listing from the booker, and if the booking was made at the last minute.”
The move aims to enhance trust and safety within the Airbnb community.
