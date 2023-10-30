Toyota Recalls Highlanders Due To Bumper

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Toyota has initiated a recall affecting over 751,000 Highlander SUVs due to a bumper-related issue, as confirmed by company officials.

The recall encompasses various versions of the Highlander, including the hybrid model, spanning model years from 2020 to 2023, according to Toyota representatives.

Officials from the automaker highlight that the recall addresses concerns that a minor impact could result in the detachment of tabs, potentially causing parts to fall off and posing hazards on the road.

Toyota has assured that affected owners will receive notifications by late December, outlining the necessary steps to address and rectify the identified issues. The proactive recall aims to address potential safety risks and ensure the continued reliability of the Highlander SUVs on the road.

