Listen Live
Lifestyle

Here Are the Top Ten Favorite Halloween Candies

Published on October 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Black boy in mummy costume holding jack o'lanterns

Source: KidStock / Getty

As Halloween approaches, candy aficionados are eager to stock up on their favorite treats for the spooky season. A survey conducted nationwide has unveiled the top ten most popular candies that are expected to dominate Halloween festivities this year.

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. M&M’s
  3. Snickers
  4. Kit Kat
  5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars
  6. Twix
  7. Skittles
  8. Candy Corn
  9. Starburst
  10. Milky Way

RELATED TAGS

Candy halloween

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close