Here Are the Top Ten Favorite Halloween Candies

As Halloween approaches, candy aficionados are eager to stock up on their favorite treats for the spooky season. A survey conducted nationwide has unveiled the top ten most popular candies that are expected to dominate Halloween festivities this year.
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
- M&M’s
- Snickers
- Kit Kat
- Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars
- Twix
- Skittles
- Candy Corn
- Starburst
- Milky Way
