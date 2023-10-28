Here Are the Top Ten Favorite Halloween Candies

As Halloween approaches, candy aficionados are eager to stock up on their favorite treats for the spooky season. A survey conducted nationwide has unveiled the top ten most popular candies that are expected to dominate Halloween festivities this year.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups M&M’s Snickers Kit Kat Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars Twix Skittles Candy Corn Starburst Milky Way