Expect Lower Temperatures After Halloween

Get ready for a chilling Halloween night!

It’s a night to wrap up warmly, akin to a mummy, especially if you’re venturing out for trick-or-treating.

Freeze Warnings are in place for the Metro and areas northwestward tonight, with another likely on Thursday morning as temperatures plummet into the 20s and 30s over the next couple of nights.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs well below average, struggling to reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s. So, layer up and brace yourself for a spookily chilly Halloween celebration!

