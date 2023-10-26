Spooky Delights: Try This Ghoulishly Good Halloween Treat!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to whip up some wickedly delightful treats that will enchant both kids and adults alike. Get ready to cast a spell on your taste buds with these hauntingly delicious Mummy Rice Krispie Treats!

Ingredients:

6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal

1/4 cup of butter

1 package (about 10 oz) of marshmallows

1 cup white chocolate chips

Candy eyes

Candy sticks or pretzel rods (optional for mummy “handles”)

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir until completely melted and well combined. Remove the saucepan from heat and gradually fold in the Rice Krispies cereal until evenly coated with the marshmallow mixture. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, making it easier to handle. With buttered hands, shape the mixture into rectangular bars, forming the mummies’ bodies. Melt the white chocolate chips in the microwave or on the stovetop, stirring until smooth. Drizzle the melted chocolate over each Rice Krispie bar, creating the mummy’s bandages. Place two candy eyes on each mummy, securing them in place with a bit of melted chocolate. For an extra spooky touch, insert candy sticks or pretzel rods into the base of each mummy to create “handles” for easy munching. Allow the treats to cool and the chocolate to set before sinking your fangs into these adorable and tasty mummy delights.

These Mummy Rice Krispie Treats are not only spooktacularly cute but also a delightful way to celebrate the Halloween season. Whether you’re hosting a costume party or just looking to indulge in a festive snack, this recipe is a surefire way to add some sweetness to your Halloween festivities! Enjoy the magic of the season and the deliciousness of these ghostly goodies.