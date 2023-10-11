Beat the Flu and RSV: Use These Tips

As flu and RSV season looms, you may want to start gearing up to strengthen your immune defenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advocates for flu vaccinations. They urge individuals to get vaccinated before the season peaks.

Adopting good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing can also help curb the spread of these respiratory viruses.

Healthcare professionals advise maintaining overall well-being through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep. These lifestyle factors contribute significantly to a better immune system.

As the nation braces for the peak of flu and RSV, the proactive approach of vaccination and healthy habits can keep you and your family healthy.