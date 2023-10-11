Listen Live
Health

Beat the Flu and RSV: Use These Tips

Published on October 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
african-american female reads results of at-home covid-19 test

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

As flu and RSV season looms, you may want to start gearing up to strengthen your immune defenses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advocates for flu vaccinations. They urge individuals to get vaccinated before the season peaks.

Adopting good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing can also help curb the spread of these respiratory viruses.

Healthcare professionals advise maintaining overall well-being through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep. These lifestyle factors contribute significantly to a better immune system.

As the nation braces for the peak of flu and RSV, the proactive approach of vaccination and healthy habits can keep you and your family healthy.

RELATED TAGS

Flu Health

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close