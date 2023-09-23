It’s Officially Fall Y’all!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Did you feel that breeze? Okay, maybe not yet, but it’s fall y’all!

Communities across the region celebrated the changing season with fall-themed activities. Pumpkin patches opened their gates, apple orchards welcomed visitors, and the aroma of cinnamon and nutmeg filled the air.

Local businesses joined in the autumnal spirit, offering seasonal delights like spiced lattes and pumpkin-flavored treats.

Whether enjoying a brisk walk in the park or sipping on a warm beverage, the first day of fall invites everyone to relish in the simple joys and natural beauty of the season.

As we navigate the transition from summer to fall, let’s welcome the cooler weather, the changing leaves, and the upcoming holidays!