Touchdown Taco Cups: A Winning Game Day Appetizer

Score big at your next football game gathering with these delicious Touchdown Taco Cups. These bite-sized treats are not only easy to make but are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, making them the perfect addition to your game day spread.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef or turkey
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup diced green onions
- 1/2 cup sliced black olives
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 packages of refrigerated crescent roll dough
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease a mini muffin tin.
- In a skillet over medium heat, cook the ground beef or turkey until fully browned. Drain any excess grease.
- Add the taco seasoning to the meat according to the packet instructions, stirring well to coat.
- Roll out the crescent roll dough and cut it into small squares. Press each square into the mini muffin tin to form a cup shape.
- Spoon a small amount of the seasoned meat into each crescent cup.
- Top the meat with shredded cheddar cheese and bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the crescent cups are golden brown.
- Once out of the oven, let the taco cups cool for a few minutes before carefully removing them from the muffin tin.
- Garnish each cup with diced tomatoes, green onions, sliced black olives, a dollop of sour cream, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.
- Arrange your Touchdown Taco Cups on a platter, and watch them disappear as your guests cheer for their favorite team.
These savory and flavorful taco cups are a guaranteed game day win. They’re not only delicious but also convenient for snacking while cheering on your team. Enjoy the game and the tasty treats!
