Charlotte Labor Day Parade Returns to Uptown for 22nd Year

Labor Day in the Queen City will be marked by various events on Monday, including the much-anticipated 22nd annual Charlotte Labor Day Parade in Uptown.

Established as a beloved tradition in the city, the parade serves as a reminder of the essence of Labor Day.

The parade will feature an array of floats representing local labor unions, marching groups, political candidates, bands, and more.

Given the forecasted temperatures soaring back into the 90s on Monday and throughout the week, participants and attendees are advised to stay cool and hydrated during the festivities.

The Charlotte Labor Day Parade is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. in Uptown along Tryon Street.

