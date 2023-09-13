Carowinds’ Fury 325 Ranked ‘Best Steel Coaster’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Despite a challenging year that saw Carowinds’ Fury 325 in the limelight for less-than-ideal reasons, the roller coaster has recently been honored with an international accolade.

Announced on Monday, Fury 325 was crowned the “Best Steel Coaster” in the world for the seventh time. This recognition comes courtesy of the Golden Ticket Awards conducted by Amusement Today.

Fury 325, known for being the tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster in North American rankings, has consistently captured the admiration of park-goers.

The award celebration follows news of a crack that was discovered in one of the support beams. The crack led to a temporary closure as crews diligently worked to safely address the issue.

The ride successfully reopened in August, reaffirming its status as a world-class steel coaster.

