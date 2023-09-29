Elon University Unveils Charlotte Regional Center and Announces New Law Program

Elon University marked a significant milestone on Tuesday morning with the official opening of its Charlotte Regional Center. This newly inaugurated academic building will serve as the home for Elon’s upcoming part-time law degree program.
This initiative is significant for Charlotte, as it heralds the return of a law school to the city. Since the closure of the Charlotte School of Law in 2017 due to license issues, the city has lacked a law school.
Pending approval from the American Bar Association, law classes are scheduled to commence in the fall of 2024. The application process for the program is set to open on October 1, 2023.
The Elon Law Flex Program, tailored offering for working professionals, allows students to complete their degrees in four years.
The program will feature a range of electives, providing students with opportunities to engage in law clinics, contribute to law journals, and participate in moot court programs and competitions.
