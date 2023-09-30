Charlotte High School Football Games Resume Following Fights

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As high school football resumes in the Charlotte area this Friday night, extra precautions will be in place following recent violent incidents during games. Local authorities and school administrators are collaborating to enhance security at the upcoming matches.

The decision to up security comes in the wake of two disturbing fights that occurred at games last week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill, labeled the incidents as “an embarrassment and unacceptable.”

One of the altercations unfolded at Harding University High School, involving both students and adults in the stands, as reported by the school’s principal. The severity of the situation prompted immediate action to prevent a recurrence.

Another altercation started at the end of a game at West Charlotte High School, with a video capturing the incident.

Extra police presence and school administrators will be deployed to football games across the Charlotte area to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees.

As the community looks forward to the Friday night matchups, the hope is that these security measures will contribute to a safe and enjoyable environment for all spectators.

