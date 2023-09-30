Bryce Young Set to Make Sunday Comeback Following Ankle Injury

In a highly anticipated return to the field, the Carolina Panthers’ standout rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, is expected to return this Sunday after overcoming an ankle injury.
The announcement came Friday afternoon when the team confirmed that Young has received medical clearance to participate in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Young sat out in last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Young sustained the ankle injury during a Week 2 showdown against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
He was initially projected to miss 1-2 games. The star quarterback’s speedy recovery has exceeded expectations, allowing him to return sooner than anticipated.
For Young and the Panthers, the swift recuperation comes as a welcome relief.
Fans can look forward to witnessing Young’s comeback performance as the Panthers face off against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.
-
The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”
-
Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
-
Dwyane Wade Recounts “Rough Time” Telling Gabrielle Union He Was Having A Child With Another Woman
-
Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts