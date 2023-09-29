Amazon Prime Video to Add Ads

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon Prime Video announced its plans to add advertising into its streaming content starting early next year.

In an announcement made on Friday, Amazon revealed that members of Amazon Prime will have the option to pay $2.99 per month to access an ad-free viewing.

In a move set to take effect in mid-October, Disney will raise its monthly subscription fee for ad-free Disney+ to $13.99 in the U.S.

Netflix currently charges $15.49 per month for its ad-free subscription plan.

Amazon emphasized that the introduction of limited advertisements during shows and movies early next year will facilitate continued investment in captivating content. Live events, such as sports already feature advertising.

Amazon Prime Video is seeking to diversify its revenue streams and remain competitive in the ever-evolving streaming landscape.